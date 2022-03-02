×

optional screen reader

Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Plus Icon Read Next: SXSW Conference Adds Nabil Ayers, Kevin Mayer, Pete Buttigieg as Speakers

From Jane Campion to Youn Yuh-jung: Women That Have Made an Impact in Global Entertainment

By
Andrew Barker, Karen Bliss, Peter Caranicas, Wilson Chapman, Nick Clement, Randee Dawn, Shalini Dore, Sharareh Drury, Wyatte Grantham-Philips, Tim Gray, Paula K Hendrickson, Carole Horst, Karen Idelson, Emily Longeretta, Addie Morfoot, Jenelle Riley, Malina Saval, Rebecca Souw, Leena Tailor, Sasha Urban, Nick Vivarelli
2022 International Women Impact List
Campion: Netflix; Negga: Justin Coit; Youn: AP

In honor of International Women’s Day on March 8, Variety once again praises the accomplishments of showbiz women around the world. Talent, success, and plenty of inspiration span this report, spanning across creative and business sectors. The women saluted here include Oscar and Emmy winners, as well as streaming executives and producers creating entertainment for audiences from South Korea and the United Kingdom and beyond. In this report, they share their remarkable accomplishments as well as goals for global creative women in the future.

optional screen reader

Comments

More From Our Brands

ad