‘Indian Matchmaking’ Sets Season 2 Premiere Date at Netflix: First Look Images (EXCLUSIVE)

Season 2 of “Indian Matchmaking,” starring Mumbai’s top matchmaker, Sima Taparia, is returning to Netflix. The eight-episode second season will premiere on Wednesday, August 10, Variety can exclusively announce.

During the new, hour-long episodes, Taparia will work with millennials around the globe to search for their perfect match. This season, both old and new clients’ expectations are higher than ever before. Whether it’s navigating a single’s wishlist or their “ovo-lacto-semi-vegetarian” diet, Taparia will once again draw from her decades of experience and traditional methods, to help lucky singles find the one.

“The love I’ve gotten from the fans of the show has been wonderful,” she tells Variety. “Matchmaking is my passion, and it’s a joy to share my work with audiences around the world. Sima from Mumbai is back!”

Academy Award nominee Smriti Mundhra, creator and executive producer of the series, adds, “The response to Season 1 of ‘Indian Matchmaking’ was overwhelming, and we’re thrilled to be back with more episodes that explore the rollercoaster of emotions and tough conversations on the journey to finding love.”

Aaron Saidman, Eli Holzman and J.C. Begley also serve as executive producers on the series, which was nominated for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program at the 2021 Emmys. “Indian Matchmaking” is produced by the Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), a part of Sony Pictures TV. Season 1 dropped on Netflix in July 2020.

In March, Netflix announced that the franchise is expanding with a new series, “Jewish Matchmaking,” coming soon. The spinoff will follow singles in America and Israel who seek a Jewish matchmaker using the traditional practice of shidduch to help them find their soulmate.

Scroll down for your exclusive first look at Season 2.