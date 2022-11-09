×
Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Plus Icon Read Next: Warren Beatty Sued for Allegedly Coercing Sex With a Minor in 1973

Hollywood’s New Leaders of 2022

By
Jem Aswad, Peter Caranicas, Nick Clement, Matt Donnelly, Kyle Eustice, Thania Garcia, Paula Hendrickson, Karen Idelson, Geoff Mayfield, Lily Moayeri, Malina Saval, Ellise Shafer, Ethan Shanfeld, Elizabeth Wagmeister, Mike Wass
Hollywood's New Leaders of 2022
Courtesy

From representation to law, music, film and TV, these are Hollywood’s New Leaders

Comments

More From Our Brands

ad