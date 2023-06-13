Here’s Which Holiday TV Movies Were Submitted for the 2023 Emmys

After more holiday movies on TV than ever before, five have been selected to enter the Emmys race for TV movie — so far.

Although Hallmark Channel had 40 holiday movies this year and Lifetime had 26, neither network have submitted any of their festive films for the Emmys. (Lifetime did, however, submit “Reba McEntire’s The Hammer,” in which the country singer portrays a new judge in Nevada.)

Great American Family debuted 18 holiday movies in 2022, while UpTV released 17 and BET+ dropped 10. Many other networks and streaming services — both big and small — entered the holiday TV movie race, including NBC, Netflix, HBO Max, Discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Freevee and Roku, among others. A few of those did submit for the Emmys, as the television movie category currently has 46 entries.

A few holiday movies have been in the TV movie race in the past. Last year, Roku’s “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” was submitted and landed a nomination. The year before, Netflix’s “Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square” entered the race and took home the Emmy. So it’s no surprise that Parton’s NBC special, “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas” has been submitted this year. The last NBC movie to be nominated in the category was in 2017 — “Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love.”

Both The CW and Freevee are entering the category this year for the first time, submitting “A Waltons Thanksgiving” and “Hotel for the Holidays,” respectively.

Scroll through the list below for more information on the five holiday films submitted. (Whether or not they’re officially on the ballot won’t be released until voting opens on Thursday.)