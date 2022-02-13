30 Heartbreaking TV Moments if You Need a Good Cry on Valentine’s Day

The season of love is officially upon us — and while many may be looking forward to enjoying time with their significant others this Valentine’s Day (perhaps accompanied by chocolate and a classic rom-com), others may be searching for a good cry.

There’s no shame in however you’ll spend the holiday, but if you’re hoping to watch love (or heartbreak) unfold during your celebration this year, rewatching moments from beloved TV shows might be the perfect fit.

Television can bring tears to eyes for countless reasons, but watching the ends of some of our favorite on-screen romances never stops us from grabbing that box of tissues. This list features some of the most heart-wrenching breakup moments in TV history — from the devastation following Ross and Rachel’s “break” on “Friends,” to Rue and Jules saying goodbye at that train station in “Euphoria.”

These 30 scenes include moments of break-ups, the awkward aftermath and tear-jerking interactions leading up to a couple’s split. Thankfully, not every break-up was permanent, but each of the scenes can still make you tear up. Cue the waterworks.