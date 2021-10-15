All 12 ‘Halloween’ Movies in the Franchise, Ranked

Proving that you can’t kill pure evil, inhuman boogeyman Michael Myers returns once again to pierce, hack, slice, and bludgeon an assortment of fresh victims in “Halloween Kills,” the middle entry in director David Gordon Green’s reboot trilogy. Overflowing with cameos and callbacks to previous films in the horror franchise, “Halloween Kills” includes enough references to make several of the sequels well worth revisiting. To help you plan a Myers movie marathon, here’s our ultimate Halloween ranking, from tedious trick to terrifying treat.