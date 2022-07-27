A Guide to Guy Oseary, Variety’s 2022 Music Mogul of the Year

Guy Oseary’s universe thrums with activity as a cross section of talent traverses music, film, TV, art and tech. It’s why Variety has named him 2022’s Music Mogul of the Year.

Today, Oseary’s resume includes management of the megastar who put him on the map, Madonna, as well as U2 and the Red Hot Chili Peppers; digital investments with longtime part­ner Ashton Kutcher (including early bets on Spotify, Airbnb and Nest, among others); and the Web3 venture Bored Ape Yacht Club, signing BAYC creator Yuga Labs as a management client and, in short order, becoming a partner.

How did a kid who hustled his way into Beverly Hills High School find his way to the world stage? Tactically, with some pivotal moments — and a little luck — along the way.