How ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.’ Says Goodbye to Drax, Gamora and Every Team Member (Plus What’s Next for the Group)

SPOILER ALERT: This story discusses major plot points, including the ending and the post-credits scenes, for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” currently playing in theaters.

James Gunn’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” is now playing in theaters nationwide, and with its release comes the end of an era for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “Vol. 3” brings to an end the “Guardians” trilogy that Gunn launched in 2014 with “Guardians of the Galaxy” and continued in 2017 with “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.” Following “Vol. 3,” the Guardians team roster on the big screen no longer consists of members Star Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Groot (Vin Diesel), Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and Nebula (Karen Gillan).

So what happened to the Guardians of the Galaxy? They’ve broken up on loving terms, with a few veterans remaining on the team but many others moving on to new adventures. All of them are still alive, fortunately, as “Vol. 3” featured no major character deaths. This means any original Guardian could show up in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but actors like Saldana and Bautista have gone on record saying their Marvel tenure is officially over with the release of “Vol. 3.”

Below is a rundown of each Guardian’s fate come the end of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”