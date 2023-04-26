Greenberg Traurig Bolsters Entertainment and Media Practice With Four Promotions

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig has elevated attorneys Ann Brigid Clark, Paul Sarker and Jared S. Welsh to shareholder in its Entertainment and Media Practice, and promoted Alana C. Kirkland to of counsel.

The foursome brings a wide variety of expertise to their enhanced roles.

Clark (above, left) focuses on transactional entertainment, media, and intellectual property matters for individual artists and companies, with a focus on motion picture, television and new media content.

Sarker (above, right) represents entertainment, sports and media clients in such areas as mergers and acquisitions, television and digital distribution deals, licensing, endorsements, and union and guild matters.

Welsh (below, left) counsels entertainment and digital media companies and creators on intellectual property matters, with a focus on complex transactions and digital distribution deals for music.

Kirkland (below, right) targets media and intellectual property transactions and the licensing of music, videos, and other entertainment content – helping clients capitalize on streaming services.

“Our entertainment practice is broad and interdisciplinary, which is why Ann, Paul, Jared, and Alana were elevated,” said Bobby Rosenbloum, chair of the firm’s global Entertainment & Media Practice. “Here in Atlanta, Jared and Alana have demonstrated their continued commitment to providing legal service to our clients in the fields of digital music licensing; film/TV music offerings; name, image and likeness; and a variety of other areas.”

Added Daniel H. Black, vice chair of Greenberg Traurig’s global Entertainment & Media Practice and chair of the West Coast Entertainment & Media Practice: “Many of our entertainment clients pursue multiple business avenues, some traditional and some not. Ann’s uniquely comprehensive practice, which often finds her shepherding motion picture and television projects from inception to the screen, means she is capable of providing her clients with guidance on a wide variety of issues both here in Los Angeles and globally,”

“Paul consistently delivers tailored legal service to help our clients successfully pursue their varied interests by leveraging his interdisciplinary skillset,” said Barbara Meili, vice chair of the firm’s global Entertainment & Media Practice and chair of the New York Entertainment & Media Practice.

While Greenberg Traurig did not disclose all the clients that the four promoted attorneys would be working with, the firm shared that these include NFT collective Gutter Cat Gang, New England Sports Network, YES Network (Yankees and Nets), and videogame/e-sports company Hi Rez Studios.

Greenberg Traurig’s attorneys, including Black and Rosenbloum, have long figured prominently in Variety’s annual Legal Impact Report. The firm’s Entertainment and Media Practice, with offices in multiple cities, focuses on music, motion pictures, television, sports, internet, digital media, publishing and theater.