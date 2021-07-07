15 Things We Still Can’t Believe Actually Happened on the Original ‘Gossip Girl’

Greetings Upper East Siders, Gossip Girl here, your one and only source into the scandalous lives of Manhattan’s elite. Rumor has it there’s a new Gossip Girl in town, so it’s only fitting that I remind you of your roots. Get in losers, we’re going back to 2007.

With HBO Max’s revival of the iconic television series premiering July 8, the world is about to be introduced to a whole new crop of wealthy, self-obsessed teens — only now, they have Instagram. The introduction of social media into the “Gossip Girl” universe is sure to stir up countless new, drama-filled storylines, but if you’re finding yourself nostalgic for the flip phone era, this list is for you.

Before the “Gossip Girl” universe reinserts itself into the cultural zeitgeist, Variety is taking a look back at some of the most gasp-worthy, unbelievable and downright ridiculous events to take place on the original “Gossip Girl” series. Remember when Dan (Penn Badgley) was almost a dad? When Blair (Leighton Meester) and Serena (Blake Lively) got into a physical fight at a Yale admissions reception? When Bart Bass (Robert John Burke) died, came back to life and then died again? Yeah, all of those things — and more — actually happened.

Will the “Gossip Girl” continuation live up to the original’s level of soapy twists and turns? Read on to reminisce about the old crew’s mishaps, and then tune in to HBO Max to find out for yourself.