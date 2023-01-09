Golden Globes Predictions 2023: Who Will Win and Should Win in Film and TV Races

The Golden Globes are hoping for a comeback for its return with a host Jerrod Carmichael, and possibly some winners that the industry and audiences will approve.

As film awards season heads into phase two, with the Academy Awards nomination voting set to open on Thursday, Jan. 12, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has an opportunity to create some influence with its winners. Searchlight Pictures’ Irish comedy “The Banshees of Inisherin” leads the way with eight noms, followed closely by A24’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once” with six. The battle in best picture (comedy or musical) will be one of the hottest of the night.

On the drama side, it could be an easy checkbox selection for Universal Pictures’ “The Fabelmans” in best picture (drama), but Warner Bros’ “Elvis” and Paramount Pictures’ “Top Gun: Maverick” are popular with many of the HFPA voters.

On the television side, the HFPA loves freshman shows and has rarely gone for the final “coronation” narrative. This is a place where HBO’s “House of the Dragon” or Apple’s “Severance” can dominate the drama races, while in comedy, watch out for ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” or FX’s “The Bear” to be the sleeper picks.

Read Variety's breakdown of each film and television category ahead of the Jan. 10 Golden Globe Awards.

