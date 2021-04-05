10 Monsters Godzilla Should Fight Next

“Godzilla vs. Kong” had a record-breaking premiere weekend with the best showing since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic threw the standard theatrical rollout into a tailspin. Despite HBO Max subscribers having access to the film, the MonsterVerse movie made $48.5 million in its first five days in theaters.

Over the last six years, Legendary Entertainment and Warner Bros. Pictures have inched toward this epic showdown between Godzilla and King Kong (beginning with 2014’s “Godzilla”). Fearing the end of the legendary rivalry — or likely excited at the prospect of an expanding cinematic universe — fans made the #ContinueTheMonsterverse hashtag on Twitter go viral and pulled endless examples of Monsterverse lore that can keep the story going. As we’ve seen from the most powerful of fandoms (ahem, #ReleaseTheSnyderCut), future face-offs between Godzilla and other giant foes are possible. Just take a look at 10 more monsters that Godzilla could battle in the next installment of the popular MonsterVerse series.