The 25 Best ‘Frasier’ Episodes, Ranked

For 11 seasons and 264 episodes, from 1993 to 2004, NBC’s “Frasier” proved itself to be so much more than just a spinoff of “Cheers.” Over the course of the series, psychiatrist Dr. Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) helped the troubled people of Seattle over the radio airwaves while struggling himself, both in his love life and his family life. Featuring a stellar cast and writing that holds up to this day, “Frasier” was somewhat like watching a comedic stage play in television form, 95% of the time hinging on the hilarious misunderstandings that Frasier and company could find themselves in — often either at a dinner party or a cabin.

While the series didn’t invent the concept of hilarious misunderstandings, one could argue that it perfected it over its 11 seasons of metaphorical tossed salad and scrambled eggs. In fact, most impressively, Frasier’s quality was such that many of its best episodes occurred pretty deep into its run.

Depending on what you’re looking for in “Frasier” — whether it’s top-tier farce, a beautiful romantic comedy, psychology-based humor, “Cheers” reunions, or even Seattle shoutouts — the top episodes of the series could all be drastically different. But this list hopes to take all of those aspects and use them to curate a list of the top 25 episodes of the entire series.

Honorable Mentions: “Travels With Martin” (Season 1, Episode 21), “Good Grief” (Season 6, Episode 1), “The Show Must Go Off” (Season 8, Episode 12), “Room Full of Heroes” (Season 9, Episode 6), “The Two-Hundredth Episode” (Season 9, Episode 8)