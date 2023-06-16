‘The Flash’ Cameos: All the Batmen and Supermen, Plus That Post-Credits Scene Explained

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains major spoilers for Warner Bros. and DC Studios’ “The Flash,” now playing in theaters.

Ezra Miller’s speedy superhero tears apart the DC Universe in the multiverse-hopping movie, “The Flash.” After first appearing in cameos in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and “Suicide Squad,” the Flash finally gets his own standalone movie, full of surprise appearances and shocking cameos.

In the latest DC Universe movie, Barry Allen, the alter ego of the Flash, briefly reunites with his Justice League pals Batman (Ben Affleck) and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) on a mission in Gotham City (Henry Cavill’s Superman was preoccupied elsewhere). After revisiting his childhood home, Barry is overwhelmed with emotion thinking about his mother’s murder and his father’s wrongful conviction for it. Barry discovers that he can run fast enough to break the speed of light and travel back in time, so he goes back to the day his mother was killed in an attempt to save her. However, time travel is never that easy.

Barry bumps into a younger version of himself, majorly messes up the timeline and loses his Flash powers. The mainline Barry must then teach his younger self how to safely harness his super speed and seek out the Justice League to defeat General Zod (Michael Shannon), who has arrived to destroy Earth. The two Barrys need some help, however, so they recruit that world’s Batman, a retired version of Michael Keaton’s Caped Crusader, and Supergirl (Sasha Calle).

In their climactic battle against Zod, Batman and Supergirl die, and the younger Barry tries to repeatedly rewind time to save them, to no avail. The time travel tizzy upsets the entire multiverse, and the main Barry gets a peek into other worlds with different versions of the classic DC heroes. In the end, Barry comes to terms with his mom’s death and goes back in time to fix everything, while also getting evidence to exonerate his dad. However, the multiverse may never be quite the same again…

Here’s every cameo in “The Flash,” including a few familiar faces as Batman and Superman, who appear as universes collide in the cameo-filled Speed Force scene.