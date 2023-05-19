Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
‘Fast and Furious’ Films Ranked

Courtesy of Universal

Hard to believe this whole thing got started by street racers hijacking truckloads of DVD players and TV/VCR combos.

When “The Fast and The Furious” zoomed into theaters in Summer 2001, it initially was greeted by many critics (including yours truly) as a flashily entertaining but instantly forgettable recycling of characters and conventions from decades-old B-movies about hot rods and cool cats. (Even its title was cribbed from a 1954 Roger Corman opus.) Who could have imagined it would spawn no fewer than nine sequels and a stand-alone spin-off? Or that the increasingly faster and more furious franchise would evolve into a series of sci-fi-influenced capers involving a blue collar “Mission: Impossible” team?

With the arrival this week of “Fast X,” purportedly the first film in a triptych that will conclude the decades-old saga, Variety updated the least-to-best ranking of all the “F&F” films. But be forewarned: Like the franchise itself, the new and improved list time-trips a bit. Well, actually, a lot.

