‘Fast and Furious’ Films Ranked

It may sound counterintuitive to describe a movie with so much cacophonously chaotic smash-and-crash commotion as dull, but… Well, let’s just say that during the long stretches between the big blow-ups here, you’re painfully aware that time is passing and confusion is rampant. Given that the franchise long ago rocketed over entire flotillas of sharks, it’s hardly surprisingly that this new episode is swaggeringly absurd in its plotting as Dom (Vin Diesel) and just about every other character introduced in earlier films are targeted for grievous bodily harm by Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa), the vengeful son of the Brazilian crime lord killed way back in “Fast Five.” (Momoa is slipped into a revised snippet from that 2011 film, a trick that inadvertently backfires as it reminds us that we’ve never gotten a satisfactory explanation for the disappearance of the late Paul Walker’s character.) But the pervasive silliness only amps the annoyance factor in a “F&F” storyline even more indecipherably muddled and brazenly logic-free than usual. Not for first time in the franchise, we’re left with the impression that everyone simply made things up on a day-to-day basis during production, and left it up to the poor editors to sort things out. Turns out that the most impressive special effect is Momoa’s unabashedly entertaining over-the-top portrayal of a boisterously fey and uproariously twinkle-toed villain whose unbridled antics actually might make The Joker himself suggest: “Don’t you think you might want to dial it back a notch?” Momoa almost — almost! — distracts you from the tell-tale scratchy noise made by filmmakers who are scraping the bottom of the barrel.

Roadside Attraction

Agency boss Aimes (Alan Richtson) provides an invaluable service to viewers — both long-time franchise fans and newbies — as the movie takes a pit stop long enough for him to bring new agent Tess (Brie Larson) up to speed regarding Team Dom’s activities, employing the high-tech equivalent of a Power Point lecture featuring highlights from earlier “F&F” movies. (“If it violates the laws of God and gravity,” Aimes observes, “they did it twice.”) It’s all for the benefit of those who tuned in late. Or who can’t quite remember what happened four or five films ago.

Show-Stopping Stunt

The mad chase after a humongous neutron bomb rolling through the streets of Rome goes on too long, like almost every action set piece in recent “F&F” flicks, but you can’t take your eyes off the screen as Dom and his crew cause massive amounts of spectacular collateral damage while their fast and furious pursuit is sporadically hampered by failures to communicate. An extra added attraction: Dante realizes where the bomb is headed and cracks: “The Vatican? OK, but you guys are going to hell.”

Best Line

“I’m gonna dig some graves.” — Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), announcing his intentions after he loads up on armaments and races off to save his Mum (Helen Mirren) from Dante’s minions, setting us up for a shootout that we’ll likely see in “Fast Eleven.” Or whatever the hell they call it.