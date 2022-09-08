Fall TV Preview: 31 Most Anticipated New Shows of 2022

Even though networks and streamers have started to hold back some of their biggest series for spring — in a bid for Emmy awards consideration — fall TV still matters. The next few months are loaded with high-profile premieres — so much so that at one point, before we whittled it down, there were more than 60 shows on this list. (There may have been more than 70 — or 80?!? — but who wants to go back and count?)

The point is: There are a lot of brand-new television series heading — nay, careening! — our way through the rest of the year.

We’ve already experienced the premiere of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” on Amazon Prime Video, which drew (according to Amazon) 25 million viewers from around the world in its first 24 hours — a galvanizing start for the streamer’s new franchise. And that was just the beginning of the so-called “fall” — despite the fact that it’s still summer and 100 degrees outside — onslaught of new shows. With the ongoing Peak TV battle for audience attention being waged among streaming services, cable channels and broadcast networks at its absolute peakiest, this list is an attempt to help viewers make well-informed choices.

We also want to give shout-outs to the shows that are coming soon, but aren’t publicly dated as of Sept. 8, and therefore aren’t included here. The dates for Netflix’s “Wednesday” hasn’t been announced yet, nor do we know when the Ryan Murphy series “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” and “The Watcher” — both expected in 2022 — might premiere. And the the streamer hasn’t yet divulged when fans will be able to see “The Witcher: Blood Origin,” the “Witcher”-world prequel starring likely Oscar nominee Michelle Yeoh.

Prime Video also has a slew of originals premiering this fall beyond “The Rings of Power,” including the William Gibson adaptation “The Peripheral,” which marks Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy’s first series under their deal with Amazon — the company just announced it will premiere on Oct. 21. Also of note, Paramount+ will soon set dates for “1923,” another Taylor Sheridan “Yellowstone” prequel, with Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford, as well as “Wolf Pack,” from “Teen Wolf” creator Jeff Davis and starring Sarah Michelle Gellar. Surely, there are plenty of shows we haven’t even mentioned here; please forgive us.

But enough of this throat clearing! Without further ado, here are 31 of the most anticipated new shows premiering in the next few months.