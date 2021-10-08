‘Faking Hitler,’ ‘4400’ and 8 Other Buzz Titles at Mipcom

After almost two years without an international TV market, Mipcom is back, and with it a flurry of content set to be bought and sold to broadcasters and platforms around the world. While the entertainment calendar has been forced to adjust accordingly to the physical constraints of the pandemic, and shows are increasingly traded through virtual means, global distributors haven’t hesitated in saving their most provocative, eye-catching fare for the Croisette. Here are the top shows heading to Mipcom, assembled by Variety’s international team.