MTV Expands ’Ex on the Beach’ Universe With New Spinoff Featuring Couples: Meet the Pairs (EXCLUSIVE)

“Ex on the Beach” is changing things up. The MTV reality series is expanding with “Ex on the Beach Couples,” a brand new show that will follow six couples ready to get engaged, with one major issue standing in their way: an ex. Relationship expert and “Are You the One?” host Kamie Crawford, will host spinoff.

“Through a series of intense challenges to their relationship and strength building exercises, the couples will decide if they can finally move on from their ex and achieve their happily ever after,” the series’ official description reads. “In a dramatic finale the couples will choose to make the ultimate commitment to their partner and get engaged or split up and go their separate ways forever.”

“Ex on the Beach” premiered on MTV in 2018 and has aired for five seasons, featuring stars from “Love Island,” “Big Brother,” “Too Hot To Handle,” “World of Dance,” “The Challenge,” “Double Shot at Love” and “Paradise Hotel.”

The show’s new format is similar to the Kinetic Content-produced Netflix series, “The Ultimatum,” during which couples must decide to marry their partner or move on with someone new. However, MTV’s show adds in the element of an ex who each person may or may not be still hung up on.

“Ex On The Beach Couples” is produced by Entertainment One (eOne) company Whizz Kid Entertainment and ITV Netherlands. Executive producers include Malcolm Gerrie and Lisa Chapman (Whizz Kid); Matt Anderson, Nate Green and Cooper Green (Purveyors of Pop); Tara Long (eOne); Dan Caster and Diana Morelli (MTV); Keith Burke and Lisa Marie Tobin. Merrick Stone co-executive produces for MTV.

The experiment will premiere on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 9 p.m. ET. One week later, it will debut internationally in more than 170 countries. Scroll down to meet the couples: