Everything Everywhere All at Oscars: Final Predictions for 95th Academy Awards

Class…put your books away, and clear your desks. It’s now time for your Oscars test.

We’ve watched all the movies and seen all the precursor ceremonies that have provided all the necessary hints and clues on which films will emerge victorious at the 95th annual Academy Awards on March 12.

A24’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once” is forecast to be the evening’s biggest winner, including best picture and two historic acting wins. Among them are Michelle Yeoh (the first Asian and second woman of color to win best actress) and Ke Huy Quan (the second Asian winner in supporting actor).

Don’t let the projections fool you into thinking there’s confidence within those picks, as Quan is the only one that seems locked.

Yeoh, coming off a perfectly timed SAG win, could come up short of two-time winner Cate Blanchett, who is the only way for her film “Tár” to receive recognition.

The same goes for Kerry Condon, a BAFTA winner for “The Banshees of Inisherin,” who could also take advantage of a veteran vote split between Curtis and Golden Globe and Critics Choice winner Angela Bassett for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Supporting actress is one of the top five unpredictable races this year, and it’ll be a photo finish.

Writers, directors and producers Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert should pull off the hat trick, winning picture, director and original screenplay. “Everything Everywhere” will be the ninth movie to achieve this feat.

Other potential multiple statuette winners include “Elvis,” which could pick up two technical prizes for costumes and makeup, and its leading man, Austin Butler, in best actor. The 31-year-old is in close competition with Brendan Fraser from “The Whale,” who has been the feel-good comeback story of the year. However, “Banshees” star Colin Farrell was mentioned by multiple voters and could be a surprise victor.

Netflix’s “All Quiet on the Western Front” received a massive boost from BAFTA, where it won best film, but was absent from nearly all the major guilds. Nonetheless, conversations with voters point to it picking up cinematography and international feature. We shouldn’t be surprised if it nabs up to five statuettes (which would include adapted screenplay, production design, makeup and sound). The streamer is also expected to pick up its first win in animated feature with “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.”

“It saved the movies” has been the motto echoed on the circuit for Paramount’s “Top Gun: Maverick” with Tom Cruise. While it’s closer to winning the top category than people think, we should still expect some love for it in places like editing and sound. And there’s still a chance for the movie to upset in the Academy’s top category, giving Cruise his first Academy Award.

The final predictions for the 95th Oscars are below.

