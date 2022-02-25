Every SAG Cast Ensemble Winner

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change.

Scroll through for a look back at every Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG Awards) cast ensemble winner since 1994.

FACTS AND RECORDS FOR BEST CAST ENSEMBLE

Twelve winners for best cast ensemble have gone on to win the Oscar for best picture.

Neon’s “Parasite” (2019) is the first non-English language film to win cast ensemble. The only other non-English language nominee in history is “Life is Beautiful” (1997)

Only four films have won the Oscar without being nominated for cast ensemble: “Braveheart” (1995), “The Shape of Water” (2017), “Green Book” (2018) and “Nomadland” (2020).

Only one film has won cast ensemble, without being nominated for best picture: MGM/UAR’s “The Birdcage” (1996)

USA Films’ “Gosford Park” (2001) is the largest winning cast with 20 credited actors.

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer’s “Bobby” (2006) is the largest nominated cast with 24 credited actors.

Fox Searchlight Pictures’ “Sideways” (2004) is the smallest winning cast with four credited actors.

Warner Bros’ “Million Dollar Baby” (2004) and Netflix’s “Beasts of No Nation” (2015) are the smallest casts to be nominated with three credited actors each.

Nine women have directed films nominated for cast ensemble: Jocelyn Moorhouse (“How to Make an American Quilt”), Kathryn Bigelow (“The Hurt Locker”), Lone Scherfig (“An Education”), Lisa Cholodenko (“The Kids Are All Right”), Dee Rees (“Mudbound”), Greta Gerwig (“Lady Bird”), Regina King (“One Night in Miami”) and Siân Heder (“CODA”). None have done it a second time.

The directors whose movies have been nominated for cast ensemble the most: Clint Eastwood, Ron Howard, Peter Jackson, David O. Russell, Martin Scorsese and Ridley Scott’s films have been nominated three times apiece.

No director has helmed a winner for cast ensemble, more than once.

The most winning actor, as part of an ensemble – Michael Keaton with three: “Birdman” (2014), “Spotlight” (2015) and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (2020)

The most nominated actors, who have been nominated as part of a cast ensemble: Cate Blanchett with seven, and Russell Crowe, Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Meryl Streep with six each.

The studio that has won the most cast ensemble prizes – Fox Searchlight Pictures with six: “The Full Monty” (1997), “Sideways” (2004), “Little Miss Sunshine” (2006), “Slumdog Millionaire” (2008), “Birdman” (2004) and “Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri” (2017)

The studio with the most nominations for cast ensemble: Fox Searchlight Pictures and Miramax with 15 each.

Two studios have had the most films nominated for cast ensemble in a single year – Netflix in 2020 (“Da 5 Bloods,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7”) and Miramax has done it twice: 1996 (“The English Patient,” “Marvin’s Room” and “Sling Blade”) and 1998 (“Life is Beautiful,” “Little Voice” and “Shakespeare in Love”). 1996 is the only year that all three of its nominees lost, coincidentally, to a film that wasn’t nominated for best picture, “The Birdcage.”

Four films have won three total SAG Awards in history: DreamWorks Pictures’ “American Beauty” (1999), Miramax’s “Chicago” (2002), Touchstone Pictures’ “The Help” (2011) and Fox Searchlight Pictures’ “Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

Three films have received the most SAG Award nominations with five: “Shakespeare in Love” (1998), “Chicago” (2002) and “Doubt” (2008), all from Miramax.

All nominees and winners are below:

**Distributors listed are for the U.S. and were the names of the studios and production companies at the time of their wins.