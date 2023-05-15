Every Broadcast TV Show Canceled or Renewed for the 2023-24 Season (UPDATING LIVE)

As Upfronts begin, it’s time to take a look at the current shows scheduled to return in the upcoming broadcast season as cable networks continue to take stock of their successes.
For those keeping up, CBS previously announced several cancellations including the popular show “SWAT,” which will close after its seventh season. “True Lies” and “East New York” were also canceled after just one season.
“9-1-1,” which was formerly at Fox, has changed homes and landed at ABC. However, “9-1-1: Lone Star” remains on the network along with “Accused,” “Animal Control,” and “Alert: Missing Persons Unit.”
At NBC, “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago Med,” and “Chicago PD” were each renewed along with its latest revival success, “Night Court.”
See the full list of shows below.
-
Fox
“Call Me Kat”: Canceled after three seasons
“Animal Control”: Renewed for Season 2
“9-1-1”: Canceled at Fox and Moving to ABC for Season 7
“9-1-1: Lone Star”: Renewed for Season 5 at Fox
“Fantasy Island”: Canceled after two seasons
“Accused”: Renewed for Season 2
“Alert: Missing Persons Unit”: Renewed for Season 2
“Welcome to Flatch”: TBD
-
CBS
“SWAT”: Renewed for Seventh and final season
“True Lies”: Canceled after one season
“East New York”: Canceled after one season
“NCIS”: Renewed for Season 21
“Survivor”: Renewed for Season 45
“60 Minutes”: Renewed for Season 56
“48 Hours”: Renewed for Season 36
“Lingo”: Renewed for Season 2
“NCIS: Hawai’i”: Renewed for Season 3
“CSI: Vegas”: Renewed for Season 3
“Fire Country”: Renewed for Season 2
“Young Sheldon”: Renewed for Season 7
“Ghosts”: Renewed for Season 3
“The Neighborhood”: Renewed for Season 6
“Bob Hearts Abishola”: Renewed for Season 5
“So Help Me Todd”: Renewed for Season 2
“The Equalizer”: Renewed for Season 4
“FBI”: Renewed for 2 More Seasons
“FBI: International”: Renewed for 2 More Seasons
“FBI: Most Wanted”: Renewed for 2 More Seasons
-
ABC
“Will Trent”: Renewed for Season 2
“Station 19”: Renewed for Season 7
“Abbott Elementary”: Renewed for Season 3
“Grey’s Anatomy”: Renewed for Season 20
“The Rookie”: Renewed for Season 6
“The Good Doctor”: Renewed for Season 7
“Alaska Daily”: Canceled after one season
“The Company You Keep”: Canceled after one season
“Big Sky”: Canceled after three seasons
“The Rookie: Feds”: TBD
“Home Economics”: TBD
“Not Dead Yet”: TBD
“The Conners”: TBD
-
The CW
“The Winchesters”: Canceled after one season
“Kung Fu”: Canceled after three seasons
“Walker: Independence” Canceled after one season
“Walker”: Renewed for Season 4
“All American”: Renewed for Season 6
“Gotham Knights”: TBD
“All American: Homecoming”: TBD
“Superman & Lois”: TBD
-
NBC
“Night Court”: Renewed for Season 2
“Chicago Fire”: Renewed for Season 11
“Chicago PD’: Renewed for Season 11
“Chicago Med”: Renewed for Season 9
“Law & Order”: Renewed for Season 23
“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” Renewed for Season 25
“Law & Order: Organized Crime”: Renewed for Season 4
“Lopez vs. Lopez”: Renewed for Season 2
“Grand Crew”: TBD
“American Auto”: TBD