Every Broadcast TV Show Canceled or Renewed for the 2023-24 Season (UPDATING LIVE)

As Upfronts begin, it’s time to take a look at the current shows scheduled to return in the upcoming broadcast season as cable networks continue to take stock of their successes.

For those keeping up, CBS previously announced several cancellations including the popular show “SWAT,” which will close after its seventh season. “True Lies” and “East New York” were also canceled after just one season.

“9-1-1,” which was formerly at Fox, has changed homes and landed at ABC. However, “9-1-1: Lone Star” remains on the network along with “Accused,” “Animal Control,” and “Alert: Missing Persons Unit.”

At NBC, “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago Med,” and “Chicago PD” were each renewed along with its latest revival success, “Night Court.”

See the full list of shows below.