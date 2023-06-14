10 AAPI Acting Contenders for Emmy Consideration, From Ali Wong to Padma Lakshmi

In the past few years, Hollywood has taken great strides to increase AAPI representation on screen, with a record number of Asians landing Emmy nominations and wins, from Sandra Oh’s recognition for “Killing Eve” to “Squid Game” picking up six trophies, including Lee Jung-jae for best actor in a drama series.

This awards season, more AAPI actors fight for history-making nominations, including Ali Wong for “Beef” and the ensemble cast of “Yellowjackets.” Former nominees contending again this year are “Saturday Night Live’s” Bowen Yang and “Ted Lasso’s” Nick Mohammed. Padma Lakshmi seeks a nomination for hosting “Top Chef,” as well as Tan France for “Queer Eye.” While Disney+’s “Ms. Marvel” dropped over a year ago, Iman Vellani seeks Emmy recognition for playing the MCU’s first Muslim superhero.

While AAPI representation has increased thanks largely to streaming platforms providing for diverse content, the 2023 Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Diverse Intelligence Series by Nielsen and the nonprofit Gold House showed a demographic breakdown of Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders making up only 0.6% of the share of screen across broadcast, cable and streaming.

Here are 10 AAPI acting contenders to consider marking on your ballot as Emmy voting kicks off June 15.

See all the Awards Circuit Emmys Coverage here.