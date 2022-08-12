16 Most Shocking Emmy Wins of the Last 16 Years, From the ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Sweep to Katherine Heigl’s ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Upset

Whether you actually watch the Emmys or not, the highlight of any ceremony is the presumed upsets that come during the evening.

For months, pundits have projected who should win and why, but even the most-seasoned awards expert can’t predict it all and there are bound to be a few shocking moments. Some of these include Jodie Comer having her name called instead of her co-star Sandra Oh for “Killing Eve” or watching “Schitt’s Creek” become the first Emmys sweeper in history, winning all four major acting prizes, directing, writing and comedy series.

A real mystery surrounds this year’s 74th annual ceremony, set to take place on Sept. 12. While some races seem sewn up, such as Jennifer Coolidge’s supporting actress limited run for “The White Lotus” and Michael Keaton’s lead actor limited for “Dopesick,” significant questions still surround many races. Does “Succession’s” 25-nomination haul mean it’s a definite winner, or can “Squid Game” continue its historic run? Also, can “Ted Lasso” repeat its first season victory, or could “Abbott Elementary” give broadcast networks some fuel to continue?

To celebrate the opening of final Emmy voting, Variety ranks the 16 most shocking surprises of the Primetime Emmy Awards in the last 16 years.

Read the list below. Final Emmy voting takes place from Aug. 12 to Aug. 22.

Watch the Emmy shocking moment by clicking on the image.

Read more: Variety’s Awards Circuit Emmys Predictions Hub.