TV’s Most Valuable Team Players: Emmy-Nominated Producers From Robin Thede to Barry Jenkins Celebrate Incomparable Crew

While some say a village can help raise a child, it is indisputable that it takes a village to create a television show.

Although actors have the greatest likelihood of becoming household names, with writers, directors and producers often following closely behind, there are dozens of others who are integral to the process. Some — such as directors of photography, editors and choreographers — have the chance see celebration with guild and Creative Arts Emmy accolades, but others — from script supervisors to assistant directors — toil tirelessly without such public recognition. The dedication and skills they bring to their work are unmatched, though, and should not go unnoticed.

To that end, Variety has given Emmy-nominated producers the chance to celebrate select individuals without whom they could not have made their shows or had such a success.