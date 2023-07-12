×
Daniel Radcliffe, Taraji P. Henson and More Talk Emmy Nominations Amid Potential Strike: ‘It’s a Light in a Dark Tunnel’

Selome Hailu, Charna Flam, McKinley Franklin, Jennifer Maas, BreAnna Bell
Daniel Radcliffe Taraji P Henson
The energy in Hollywood that normally comes with the announcement of the Emmy nominees certainly felt different on Wednesday morning, when the entertainment industry found itself on Day 72 of the writers strike and just hours away from a potential actors strike.

Take it from writer and actor Jessica Williams, who is having an unorthodox celebration after being nominated for her supporting role in “Shrinking” on Apple TV+: “If it’s a little loud, it’s because I’m picketing,” she said on a phone call with Variety. “I got a sweaty sign in my hands. Nobody wants to be doing this, but here we are.”

Still, Williams and her fellow nominees are finding cause to celebrate the nominees, which included “Succession,” “The White Lotus” and “The Last of Us” with more nods than any other show, plus surprise recognition for stars like Dominique Fishback (“Swarm”) and Kathryn Hahn (“Tiny Beautiful Things”).

See Variety’s reaction interviews with nominees across several categories below.

