Daniel Radcliffe, Taraji P. Henson and More Talk Emmy Nominations Amid Potential Strike: ‘It’s a Light in a Dark Tunnel’

The energy in Hollywood that normally comes with the announcement of the Emmy nominees certainly felt different on Wednesday morning, when the entertainment industry found itself on Day 72 of the writers strike and just hours away from a potential actors strike.
Take it from writer and actor Jessica Williams, who is having an unorthodox celebration after being nominated for her supporting role in “Shrinking” on Apple TV+: “If it’s a little loud, it’s because I’m picketing,” she said on a phone call with Variety. “I got a sweaty sign in my hands. Nobody wants to be doing this, but here we are.”
Still, Williams and her fellow nominees are finding cause to celebrate the nominees, which included “Succession,” “The White Lotus” and “The Last of Us” with more nods than any other show, plus surprise recognition for stars like Dominique Fishback (“Swarm”) and Kathryn Hahn (“Tiny Beautiful Things”).
See Variety’s reaction interviews with nominees across several categories below.
-
Daniel Radcliffe
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”)
How are you feeling?
I loved doing this movie. I always pick things because I just fall in love with the script or fall in love with the idea of doing certain projects, with no expectations beyond having a good time on set and hoping that other people will enjoy the final product. So to get something like this is very unexpected. It’s incredibly cool. And I’m really delighted that the film’s been nominated for writing. It’s a really good morning all around.
How is everyone else feeling, with “Weird” receiving several other nominations?
Great! I found out about it because I got a text from Eric [Appel] who just said, “Oh, congratulations on the nomination.” And then I was able to text him back a few minutes later and go, “Congratulations on your nomination.” We shot this film in 18 days, and I was only there for 14 of those days. So it was an incredible push from everyone to make this film happen. And you have a lot of people, the whole crew really, managing to do things they shouldn’t have been able to do with the kind of time and money that they had. Everyone just did an amazing job. It’s really just a great tribute to everyone who worked on it.
Have you spoken to Weird Al yet?
He also texted me straight away with some congratulations and some accordion emojis. Similarly, I texted him back to congratulate him. There have been congratulations all around. There was no one on this film that wasn’t a huge, huge fan of Al. That was why we all wanted to make it. He was on set every day, and I can’t say enough how much it did for morale to be making the story of this man’s life while he was on set, clearly having the best time and thoroughly enjoying watching it. The words “legend” and “icon” are thrown around these days, but he is both of those things. Whenever you get to work with or be in proximity to somebody like that, it’s a real honor.
How does it feel to be nominated for an Emmy amid the WGA strike and right before SAG-AFTRA could go on strike?
Actors can’t do anything without writers — some actors, I guess really good improvisers, but I am not one of them. I would be nowhere in my career if it weren’t for having worked with amazing writers throughout my life. I suppose I haven’t really worked out how I feel about things in relation to each other. There’s my nomination and the strike happening, but the [SAG-AFTRA] strike looks like it’s going to happen. While it’s something that nobody wants to happen, it seems like it feels very necessary. Particularly to be in solidarity with the writers is really important right now to all of us. I’m ready, and these [Emmy] interviews will probably be my last professional act for a little while.
And last, how do you feel about the upcoming “Harry Potter” series?
I’m excited for it as a viewer. I’ll be able to enjoy it with everyone else possibly, with a slightly different perspective. It’s a nice thing that a whole new generation is going to get introduced to the stories in a new way. They’ll see it as a TV series, so they’ll probably have time to go into all the things. So for the people that were angry about things that were cut from the film, hopefully, they will finally be able to see the full version they wanted.
-
Taraji P. Henson
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series (“Abbott Elementary”)
How are you feeling?
I’m just tickled. I literally did the role because I love the show. And I’m just really proud of Quinta [Brunson]. I love supporting women, and I told her if she ever needed me to come on the show, just give me a holler. She did and here we are.
Can you speak about your initial conversation with Quinta?
I didn’t see this nomination coming. I literally just went on the show to have fun. We were competing against each other on “That’s My Jam.” Of course I found her backstage and I was like, “Girl, I’m just so proud of you and the show. I’m a huge fan and you make me laugh.” And I said, “If you ever need me to come on the show, I would love to come on the show.” She kind of downplayed it and was like, “Well no, we got to wait until the show is bigger.” I was like, “How much bigger are you trying to get? Everyone watches this! Are you kidding me? Stop being so modest. You have a hit show.”
A month later, I get the call that she wanted me to be on the show. And I was like, “Oh my god!” I just threw that out there. I just saw her at Essence Festival, and we had a quiet moment when she looked over at me and said, “Girl, you will get an Emmy nomination for this role.” I was like, “That would be insane if that happened. Because literally that was the furthest thing from my mind.” And I don’t do things because it’s the one that’s gonna give me the nomination. I do it because it excites me. It’s a check off the bucket list, or it’s just something that I’ve been dying to do in my career. That’s what motivates me, it’s never the awards.
Was there any other show that you were very excited about that got nominated other than “Abbott?”
“Beef.” I was in a chokehold. That “Beef” had me in a chokehold! I’m going to have to rewatch it.
How does it feel to be nominated for an Emmy amid the WGA strike and right before SAG-AFTRA could go on strike?
It’s a light in a dark tunnel. The sun always comes after every storm. We’ve been doing strikes since the beginning of the union. I’m just grateful to be a part of a union that’s going to stand up for my rights and the rights of future artists.
Are you ready to go on strike if that’s what leadership decides?
I’m not a fan of anyone using my likeness, and making money off of my likeness. That’s number one. Yes, I’m prepared to go on strike. I am a proud SAG-AFTRA member. This is not just for me, it’s for future artists, and for our future as artists. So we have to make a stand. If not, we’ll fall for anything.
-
Dominique Fishback
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (“Swarm”)
There was a lot of chatter when “Swarm” first premiered. How does this nomination feel in the face of that?
Donald said originally, “I don’t know if this is going to work.” He just wanted the chance to try something. You know, he was like, “If it fails, it fails, but I just want to try something.” And for me, as like my first time leading a project, I was like, “No, don’t fail!” But I understood. I understood what he was talking about — that freedom to make art and to try something. I’m glad that they took a chance on me, and I took a chance on them with putting myself in the embodiment of Dre.
I was really happy because I put so much work into making a character that, although she’s the antihero and she’s doing these atrocious things, can still be honorable, in a way, as an actor. So the response from it, the tweets and the audience and especially Black women really being excited that there’s a character out there in film and television that can take up space like this… we don’t get the opportunity to play characters so far from ourselves a lot.
Janine and Donald also earned writing nominations for “Swarm.” Have you had a chance to talk with them?
Janine called me and she was just like, “You deserve everything.” I was really excited for her, especially during this writers strike, because she stood with the guild in a very beautiful way. For them to get recognized, it’s really nice.
-
Paul Walter Hauser
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (“Black Bird”)
Where were you when you received the nomination?
I was watching with my wife. We had YouTube on the TV while we were taking care of our boys this morning. And YouTube didn’t have my category, so we watched nominations but they didn’t announce ours, and then I got a call from my PR team and it was like a bunch of women screaming and partying, it was crazy.
Ray Liotta also received a posthumous nomination, how does that feel for you to be recognized alongside him?
Ray’s nomination is indicative of his work. The timing of it is unfortunate with the tragedy of us having lost him, but that nomination is just clearly about his amazing performance and the fact that Ray Liotta was good to the last drop. Some actors, as they age, they kind of start to hang up the competitiveness and the creativity. Ray is not, was not like that. Ray cared about what he did, and you saw in every performance.
Is your cast group chat talking about this right now?
The producers are like bugging out and stuff. But I think Taron [Egerton] is so humble and chill that he’s probably just still hanging out with family friends. I’m sure he’s delighted, but he’s also keeping it real. He’s a really humble, sweet, smart guy and I hope he allows himself to have some fun today.
What does it mean for you to be nominated amidst the writer strike and a looming potential SAG strike?
I feel like myself and all who are nominated, from “The Amazing Race” to Jon Stewart to “The Bear,” I think we’re all proving our worth and our value every time out, and I sincerely hope that the powers that be would be a little less Ebenezer Scrooge and a little bit more George Bailey.
Were there any other shows that you personally were upset got snubbed?
Not to be negative, but I would have loved to have seen Greg Kinnear in our category of supporting, I think he’s amazing in our show. I would have loved to have seen Tom Pelphrey, whose performance in “Love and Death” was one of the best I’ve seen in the past year. And endless love to “Jury Duty” and “The Bear.” I mean, I’m, I’m literally ecstatic. I’m as excited about James Marsden and Ebon Moss-Bachrach getting nominated as I am about me getting nominated. That’s like, a true statement.
Are there any other nominees that you would personally love to work with in the future?
Yeah, there’s a ton. Probably too many to name. I’m just such a fan of these sort of emeritus-status actors that I’ve watched for years that I look up to and learn so much from. People like Terry Jones, who is in Succession. People like Richard Jenkins, who I’m nominated alongside. People like Michael Shannon — these are really great actors who I’ve loved for years and I would hope to work with them and get to learn more about our craft just by being around.
-
Padma Lakshmi
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special (“Taste the Nation”)
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program (“Top Chef”)
How are you feeling, not just to get nominations for one, but both of your shows?
It’s fucking fantastic. Honestly, it was very bittersweet for a whole bunch of reasons for me to leave “Top Chef” after all those years, but it was definitely time. And I feel great that I’m able to leave my tenure there having done what I set out to do, and then some. We got all these nominations for “Top Chef,” one for a reality show, but we also got one for directing, and I’m so tight with my director, Ariel Boles. I’m so happy for him because he really deserves it. We all worked so hard on that show for so many years, so it feels good to leave on such a high point and be able to go out with Emmy nominations, whatever happens in September. And I’m over the moon, obviously, that I got one for host. That feels really special. And who knows, maybe this will be the year! How many years did Susan Lucci get nominated before she actually won?
Have you received congratulations from new “Top Chef” host Kristen Kish?
No, I haven’t heard from anybody. I’m in Italy! But I spoke to Kristen 10 days ago, so I’ve known she was going to be the next host. That wasn’t a surprise to me. That’s my family, that whole show. I’m really happy for her, I’m really proud of her. I think it’s a wonderful, wonderful addition to the judges’ table, especially because she has something that neither Tom, nor Gail, nor I ever had, which is the perspective of not only a contestant but a winner. But today, I’m just happy for Season 20’s crew and cast. And it feels really different to also get nominated for “Taste the Nation,” which I have been pouring everything I have into. I’m so excited for me and my producing partner, David Smith, and all my crew who’ve worked so hard on that show. We’re a crew of 15, compared to 150 people sometimes on the “Top Chef” set. But it’s different when it’s a project that you had as an idea in your head.
What show other than your own are you happy got nominated?
I voted for my dear friend Ali Wong to get nominated for “Beef,” and she got nominated! I texted with her. And, obviously, we’re both on Cloud 9 right now. We were just at the Time 100 dinner together, and that was a girls night out. So we will be having another girls night out for this, I’m sure.
How does it feel to be nominated for an Emmy amid the WGA strike and right before SAG-AFTRA could go on strike?
I don’t even know if we’re going to have any ceremonies, to be honest. I don’t see how we can put on the Emmys without writers. And I think both guilds will advise us on what is the best course of action. But I think today reminds us of why creative people are very important to this beautiful thing called television. And it’s such a vital part of our culture, whether it’s on streaming or a network or cable or whatever, you can’t do it without writers, you can’t do it without actors. It’s a collaborative, artistic process that takes a leap of faith. And having faith also takes trust, in that everybody on set is valued. And I know that more than anyone as a producer, whether it’s scripted or not.
-
James Marsden
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (“Jury Duty”)
How are you feeling?
I’m over the moon. I lost my voice in about 30 seconds after I heard. I’ve fluctuated between wanting to cry and wanting to throw up at the same time. I was not expecting this. I know everybody says that, but really, I’ve been doing this for so long. It does feel very, very special. I’m proud of the work we’ve done, and to see it all recognized this way is about all you could ask for.
Have you been chatting with Ronald Gladden and the cast?
We’ve all been chatting since the announcements were made. My first very first phone call was to Ronald. I just wanted to share it all with him and let him know how huge a part he was. We went into it all not really knowing what to do, nothing felt familiar. But we locked arms through all of it and came out the other side, kind of like a family. So we’ve all been chatting and kind of celebrating over text and phone calls, and I just wanted to share that moment with him.
He must be elated right now for you and for the show.
He really is. He really is one of the sweetest human beings I’ve ever met. I’m just so happy. Something that was paramount to me from the beginning is that we take care of this guy and really focus on celebrating him, and that never had to come at the cost of the comedy. We had the best people, the best writers, the best showrunners and got really lucky with Ronald. Best case scenario. The irony is I’m nominated for playing myself. What a strange, strange feeling.
That leads me to my next question: What is it like to get nominated for a role where you’re playing an exaggerated version of yourself, but also in an improvised format?
I think that speaks to our endeavors on this show, which is how do we create something that is original, that is unexpected, that is intelligent, that is funny and also has carries a kind of undertone to it? It’s this hybrid scripted but semi-reality show, and I’m playing myself but it’s definitely not me. It’s certainly a character and it’s a lot of a lot of improv, but some of it’s not. There were scripted comedy beats that were written out. I had a beautiful, really inspiring platform to dive from with the structure of the scripts. You had to be nimble and be able to shift and adapt to whatever Ronald’s doing. The industry goes through phases where they’re certainly more risk averse. And sometimes, in those moments, you get to zig when everyone else is zagging and take a big swing. And we took a big swing with this one, and it paid off.
Have you spoken to your “Dead to Me” co-star Christina Applegate after her nomination?
As soon as I got off the phone with Ronald, I immediately started dialing her number and then her face popped up on my phone. She’s calling me from Holland! So I saw the nomination come out and she was the first text I sent because she’s awake. And, then as soon as I got off the phone with Ronald, she called me and beat me to the punch. We chatted and both just kind of jumped up and down on the phone and celebrated each other. I’m so happy for her.
It’s a tough and very competitive field. “Dead to Me” premiered eight months ago, so you just kind of think, “Well, are people going to remember?” With “Jury Duty,” we had timing on our side as it came out right around voting. But to see Christina get recognized for that last season just warms my heart. It makes me so happy and proud of her, and she’s so deserving of it. I hope that we’ll be able to share this together at the ceremony, whenever that happens.
-
Michael Shannon
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (“George & Tammy”)
How are you feeling? This is your first Emmy nomination.
Yeah, I never got one before. It’s wonderful. I mean, you know, I’m very proud of the show and I’m very moved that people are enjoying it and seem to be getting something out of watching it and to have this honor is the cherry on top.
What were you doing when you found out that you were nominated?
I was having coffee with my friend, Judy Greer. I’m in Chicago, Judy is doing a play here in Chicago, and we were having coffee and then the phone just went nuts, and I was like, “I don’t know if this coffee date’s gonna work out right now.”
Your co-star Jessica Chastain was also nominated for lead actress in a limited or anthology series. Have you spoken with her today yet?
Yeah, she was one of the first people I spoke with. She was so excited for me. She’s so generous. You know, it’s like she’s more concerned about me than herself. I was like, “Well, congratulations to you, you’re nominated too,” and she’s like, “Oh, I don’t care,” and she does, obviously, but she was just very excited for me to get the recognition.
What was it like working with her on this series?
She’s the best. There’s nobody I’d rather work with, really. I hope we keep working on things for a long time to come. Sometimes you find somebody that you just have this unspoken bond with, you just kind of understand each other and I feel like I got that with her.
How does it feel for you to be nominated for an Emmy right now in the middle of the writer’s strike and ahead of a looming, potential SAG strike?
Obviously, those things are super important, strikes and people getting treated fairly and getting what they deserve. It’s just a reminder that as lovely as the awards are, there’s other issues that need to be dealt with. I mean, I’m very supportive of the writers. I think we owe them a great deal, they make this stuff for us to do. Without them, we wouldn’t have anything to do. I think they do get taken advantage of pretty severely and they need to advocate because they’re not the ones that are out in the press getting seen all the time, they’re the ones behind the curtain, they’re doing the work that is essential.
I know people are going on and on about AI these days, but I’m not convinced. You know, everybody says “I’ve seen it, it can write a script.” I’m like, “Yeah well, it’s still, at the end of the day, not gonna be what a human being would do.” I’m just not convinced of it. So, I have tremendous respect for the writers and I want them to be treated fairly. In terms of the SAG strike, to the extent that it shows solidarity with the writers, I’m in favor of it. I do worry about like, people that are really living check to check. Those gigs are really important for people that aren’t, you know, big stars, but just getting that week on a show or a few days on a show and that all dries up, and it’s really difficult for people like that.