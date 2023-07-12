Daniel Radcliffe, Taraji P. Henson and More Talk Emmy Nominations Amid Potential Strike: ‘It’s a Light in a Dark Tunnel’

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”)

How are you feeling?

I loved doing this movie. I always pick things because I just fall in love with the script or fall in love with the idea of doing certain projects, with no expectations beyond having a good time on set and hoping that other people will enjoy the final product. So to get something like this is very unexpected. It’s incredibly cool. And I’m really delighted that the film’s been nominated for writing. It’s a really good morning all around.

How is everyone else feeling, with “Weird” receiving several other nominations?

Great! I found out about it because I got a text from Eric [Appel] who just said, “Oh, congratulations on the nomination.” And then I was able to text him back a few minutes later and go, “Congratulations on your nomination.” We shot this film in 18 days, and I was only there for 14 of those days. So it was an incredible push from everyone to make this film happen. And you have a lot of people, the whole crew really, managing to do things they shouldn’t have been able to do with the kind of time and money that they had. Everyone just did an amazing job. It’s really just a great tribute to everyone who worked on it.

Have you spoken to Weird Al yet?

He also texted me straight away with some congratulations and some accordion emojis. Similarly, I texted him back to congratulate him. There have been congratulations all around. There was no one on this film that wasn’t a huge, huge fan of Al. That was why we all wanted to make it. He was on set every day, and I can’t say enough how much it did for morale to be making the story of this man’s life while he was on set, clearly having the best time and thoroughly enjoying watching it. The words “legend” and “icon” are thrown around these days, but he is both of those things. Whenever you get to work with or be in proximity to somebody like that, it’s a real honor.

How does it feel to be nominated for an Emmy amid the WGA strike and right before SAG-AFTRA could go on strike?

Actors can’t do anything without writers — some actors, I guess really good improvisers, but I am not one of them. I would be nowhere in my career if it weren’t for having worked with amazing writers throughout my life. I suppose I haven’t really worked out how I feel about things in relation to each other. There’s my nomination and the strike happening, but the [SAG-AFTRA] strike looks like it’s going to happen. While it’s something that nobody wants to happen, it seems like it feels very necessary. Particularly to be in solidarity with the writers is really important right now to all of us. I’m ready, and these [Emmy] interviews will probably be my last professional act for a little while.

And last, how do you feel about the upcoming “Harry Potter” series?

I’m excited for it as a viewer. I’ll be able to enjoy it with everyone else possibly, with a slightly different perspective. It’s a nice thing that a whole new generation is going to get introduced to the stories in a new way. They’ll see it as a TV series, so they’ll probably have time to go into all the things. So for the people that were angry about things that were cut from the film, hopefully, they will finally be able to see the full version they wanted.