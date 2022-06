Elvis Presley, the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, racked up more than 30 movie credits during the 13 years he was in the narrative acting game. But not all of them are as well-remembered as hits like “Viva Las Vegas” and “Jailhouse Rock.” As Baz Luhrmann’s biopic “Elvis” opens in theaters, here are the top 10 movies starring the King, Ol’ Snake Hips, the Tennessee Troubadour himself — including one concert film that gives fans a chance to hear a full selection of his songs.