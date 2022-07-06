Meet the Queens of ‘Drag Race Down Under’ Season 2 (EXCLUSIVE)

Start your engines and mark your calendars for July 30. “RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under” is back with 10 all-new queens.

From queens who have conquered the Perth drag scene to Sydney drag royalty, the second season of the show promises to be undeniably thrilling as they go head-to-head in the hopes of taking home the title of Australia and New Zealand’s next drag superstar.

“Drag Race Down Under” will debut exclusively on WOW Presents Plus in select territories, day-and-date with Stan (Australia) and TVNZ On Demand (New Zealand) local airings.

Emmy-winning RuPaul will host the series, with longtime “Drag Race” icon Michelle Visage and comedian Rhys Nicholson serving as judges.