Movie and TV Documentary Premiere Calendar

Documentaries were once few and far between on film release schedules and in primetime. Not any more.

The nonfiction genre has seen exponential growth over the past two decades, thanks to the popularity of powerful issue-oriented films such as “An Inconvenient Truth” (2006) and “The Hunting Ground” (2015).

In television, documentary and nonfiction content is the engine of countless cable networks as well as a huge programming component for the largest streaming platforms. Indeed, the influx of capital for documentary production provided by Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and now Disney Plus, HBO Max, Peacock and Paramount Plus has expanded the form in every which way, from short-form content to multi-part docu series that run multiple seasons.

To help documentary lovers navigate this crowded sector, Variety has assembled a calendar of TV and film documentary premiere dates that will be updated regularly.

(Pictured top: “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain,” “The One and Only Dick Gregory” and “Moments Like This Never Last”)

