Before Seeing ‘Doctor Strange 2,’ Here’s Everything You Need to Know From the Marvel Cinematic Universe

After nearly six years since he debuted in his origin story back in 2016, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange is getting his own sequel, and he’s diving into the alternate realities of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” brings back the ex-Sorcerer Supreme (he’s since lost the magical title on a technicality) for a terrifying, cross-dimensional adventure, helmed by legendary horror director Sam Raimi. Original “Doctor Strange” director Scott Derrickson was set to take over the sequel, but he parted ways due to creative differences, paving the way for Raimi to return. After helming the original Tobey Maguire “Spider-Man” trilogy in the 2000s and changing the the comic book genre forever, Raimi has not touched a superhero movie since, and his last directorial effort was 2013’s “Oz the Great and Powerful.”

With Raimi at the reins, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is poised to be the MCU’s first horror movie, though it still retains a PG-13 rating. Marvel movies and Disney+ series like “Loki” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” have breached the topic of the multiverse, but Doctor Strange is plunging right in, with Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff, aka the Scarlett Witch, at his side. The movie also introduces the young, new superhero America Chavez, played by Xochitl Gomez, who wields the power to cross into different worlds of the multiverse.

Doctor Strange and Wanda Maximoff have appeared in plenty of other MCU projects, including the latest “Avengers” movies, and there has been plenty of multiverse madness already, so here is everything you should know from the MCU before seeing the sequel.

WARNING: The following contains spoilers for several titles in the MCU, but not for “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”