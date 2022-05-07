Every Shocking Cameo in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’

SPOILER ALERT: This story discusses major plot points and cameos in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” currently playing in theaters.

Well, so much for the Illuminati!

The secretive and powerful group of superheroes sworn to protect their universe within the multiverse didn’t last long against the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), who did not hold back in brutally killing every surprise character. Despite some internet rumors and glimpses of universe-crossing heroes in the “Doctor Strange” trailers, most of the Illuminati board were major surprises to Marvel fans. The most shocking cameo by far is John Krasinski as Reed Richards, aka Mister Fantastic, the stretchy, super-smart leader of the Fantastic Four. Not to be outdone, the post-credits scene also introduces Oscar winner Charlize Theron as the sorceress Clea, who seems ready for the inevitable “Doctor Strange 3.”

Besides those two bombshells, some eagle-eyed fans already noticed that Patrick Stewart’s Professor X and Hayley Atwell’s Captain Carter were briefly teased in previous trailers, but “Doctor Strange 2” has a few more tricks up its sleeve. See the rest of the cameos in the movie below.