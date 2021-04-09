DMX: His Top Film Roles, From ‘Romeo Must Die’ to ‘Belly’

New York rapper DMX achieved rap superstardom with iconic albums such as “It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot” and “…And Then There Was X.” But the influential artist, who died on April 9 at 50 years old, was also known for his film roles in “Romeo Must Die,” “Exit Wounds,” “Belly” and “Cradle 2 the Grave.”

He also guest-starred on TV series such as “Fresh Off the Boat,” “Third Watch” and “Eve,” and lent his voice to the “Def Jam: Vendetta” hip hop/pro wrestling video game.

His appearances in films like “The Bleeding,” “Jump Out Boys” and “Last Hour” may not have been as well known, but DMX amassed plenty of fans for his acting prowess.

Catch up on DMX’s film career with his most captivating roles.