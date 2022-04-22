Blood, Guts and Violence: 20 Brutal Movies You Can’t Unsee

There’s a scene in Robert Eggers’ 10th century Viking epic “The Northman” where Alexander Skarsgård’s Amleth bludgeons one of his opponents off a horse and then proceeds to kill another enemy by ripping his throat out with his mouth. To say these killings are brutal would be an understatement. The graphic violence on display combined with Eggers’ visceral filmmaking style (scenes often unfold in immersive long takes) all but guarantee the viewer will never be able to unsee the violence in “The Northman.” The same can be said about unshakeable movies from such controversial filmmakers as Lars von Trier, Gaspar Noé, Takashi Miike and more.

Listed below are some of the most brutal movies ever made, each of which is chock full of blood, guts and/or extreme violence. If you can stomach them, they’re all worth a look.