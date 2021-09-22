‘Dear White People’ Final Season Musical Moments, Ranked

“Dear White People” may be saying goodbye to Netflix with this fourth season, but the show is going out with a bang as not only a musical season, but also one that flashes 15 years into the future to see where the characters land post-graduation from Winchester University. In a series of show-stopping numbers, creator Justin Simien put together quite the farewell show for fans.

There’s much to be admired in this colorful storyline that woefully weaves in part of our dystopian (almost apocalyptic, even) current situation due to the coronavirus pandemic and the world’s current fears of a never-ending lockdown. But, as the group gathered as fully graduated adults –– all of whom, doing just as expected life-wise, but maybe not career-wise –– to look back on their senior year, it’s hard not to also feel the same joy, stress, frustration, sadneess, and all the other emotions in between that come with these types of reunions. Alas, there’s no reunion for viewers, just a silent so long from the group as the camera pans out.

Saying goodbye is such sweet sorrow, but at least viewers can dance out the blues with a ’90s-themed soundtrack from the senior year Varsity Show portion of the season.

Here, Variety ranks the musical moments of the fourth and final season.