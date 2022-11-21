‘Dancing With the Stars’ Crowns Season 31 Winner

Spoiler alert: This story contains spoilers from the Nov. 21 “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 finale, now streaming on Disney+.

The first season of “Dancing With the Stars” on Disney+ is officially done, as finalists Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy; Wayne Brady and Witney Carson; Shangela and Gleb Savchenko; and Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas battled for the mirrorball trophy on Monday night. Each duo danced a redemption dance followed by a freestyle.

Shangela and Gleb were the first pair to perform, dancing their week two quickstep. After their routine, she spoke out about the horrific shooting in Colorado Springs. “An attack on the LGBTQ community cannot be supported,” she told co-host Alfonso Ribiero. “This moment right now is about sharing more love and less hate. Hopefully, we can start celebrating each other’s differences… There is hope.”

Their second routine featured a surprise, as Gleb dressed in full drag and introduced the ballroom to Natasha!

During the finale, Selma Blair returned after having to leave early due to her struggles with MS. She performed an emotional routine with Sasha Farber to Jordin Sparks singing “No Air” live.

The evening was also a momentous occasion for the show, as it marked the end of Len Goodman’s time as head judge. The ballroom expert previously announced Season 31 would be his last as he wants to spend more time at home with his family in Britain. On Monday night, he was gifted with his very own mirrorball.

“It’s been such a joy for me,” he told the audience. “This is absolutely the cherry on the top.”

Additionally, Cheryl Burke performed a farewell routine on Monday as she will exit the show after 26 seasons. However, on Sunday, she shared with Variety that she’s hopeful she’ll take a seat at the judges’ table in the future.

“This is my family,” Burke said after her final dance on Monday night before thanking everyone involved in the show in front of and behind the camera. “Every single person, thank you for believing in me… You guys have been a part of my identity.”

After an emotional show, the mirrorball was awarded to Mark and Charli!