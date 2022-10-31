A New Frontrunner Emerges During ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Halloween Week

Halloween week on “Dancing With the Stars” was a difficult one for many pairs, as many faced some unfortunate circumstances.

Val Chmerkovskiy tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of Monday’s show, so Alan Bersten had to step in to dance a very fast Argentine Tango with Gabby Windey. While it was a bit ahead of the beat, as the judges pointed out, they still were able to earn a score of a 38.

Additionally, Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas were coming off a perfect score last week and hit a bump in the road. Ballas had to sit out of rehearsals to deal with a back injury, so Pasha Pashkov stepped in for the week. By Monday night, however, Ballas was back and ready to dance. They received a 39 out of 40, which put them tied for second place at the end of round one.

The other team to land in second place was Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater, who performed an emotional contemporary routine that left the actor in tears. He emotionally revealed after his dance that he’d recently lost someone and felt that during the dance.

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko were the only duo to earn a perfect score.

“Team Wicked”

Round two kicked off with group dances.

Team Wicked, led by Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki, included Windy and Bersten, Shangela and Savchenko, Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev and Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong. They earned a score of a 33 out of 40.

D’Amelio and Ballas, Wayne Brady and Witney Carson and Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart and captains Donovan and Slater made up Team Scream. They earned a score of 39, ultimately winning the additional points.

After both rounds, Guadagnino and Iwasaki was at the bottom of the leaderboard, while Donovan and Slater — who just may be the most improved pair of the season — tied for first place alongside Charli and Ballas. After the scores were combined with the viewers’ votes, Heidi was in the bottom alongside Sparks. Ultimately, the judges saved Heidi, sending Jordin Sparks was sent home.

