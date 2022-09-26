‘Dancing With the Stars’: Len Goodman Forced to Break a Tie Among Judges for Second Elimination

Week two of “Dancing With the Stars” was all about Elvis Presley. The 15 pairs each performed to a different song from the King of Rock and Roll on Monday night, with hopes of earning better scores than the premiere week.

Some of the dancers were masked, as four crew members and pro dancer Danella Karagach tested positive for Covid-19 following the first episode. Troupe member Alexis Warr stepped in to dance with Joseph Baena, Karagach’s partner. Both Baena and Pasha Pashkov, who is married to Karagach, wore masks while performing. Warr only had hours to learn the routine, but she and Baena were still able to get a score of 24 out of 40, one point higher than the first week.

“For someone who is not a trained dancer to come out and perform in front of live television with someone they’ve never danced with… You freaking killed this @JoeBaenaOfcl,” Karagach tweeted following the routine. “I’m so proud of you!”

Many stars were in the audience this week, including “Coda” actors Marlee Matlin (who competed on Season 6) and Troy Kotsur, supporting Daniel Durant; Sarah Michelle Gellar, cheering on and getting emotional watching Selma Blair; and “The Bachelorette” winner Erich Schwer, who greeted Gabby Windey with kisses after her romantic Viennese Waltz to “Can’t Help Falling in Love.” Abby Lee Miller was also in the crowd cheering on Shangela.

Blair, who left the entire room in tears during premiere week, pulled off another epic routine that included a cartwheel and split. She told co-host Alfonso Ribeiro that she couldn’t feel her leg unless she reached down to touch it. Still, this week’s jive earned her and partner Sasha Farber a score of 28 out of 40, the same points they earned in week one.

There was a three-way tie at the top of the leader board this week, with Charli D’Amelio, Gabby Windey and Wayne Brady each receiving 32 points each, while Cheryl Ladd was at the bottom with 21 points. Following the votes, Ladd landed in the bottom two alongside Teresa Giudice, who was also in jeopardy last week. While Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough voted to keep Giudice, Carrie Ann Inaba and Len Goodman chose to save Ladd. Since Goodman is the head judge, his vote breaks a tie, which meant Giudice was sent home.

Scroll down for all the dances and the scores from week two: