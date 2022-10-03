‘Dancing With the Stars’ Week 3: Selma Blair Performs Blindfolded to Help With Sensory Overload

“Dancing With the Stars” took on James Bond for week three, with each pair dancing to songs featured in Bond films through the years.

Selma Blair and Sasha Farber have been in the spotlight all season, but it hasn’t been an easy ride. She admitted this week that she has sensory overload with the lights and crowd each week. In order to help with this week’s Rumba, Farber blindfolded her and she beautifully danced to Sheena Easton’s “For Your Eyes Only.” Len Goodman said she “had great control,” despite her Multiple sclerosis and the blindfold.

“It was helping me to block out some of the noise. I do get real sensory overload and shut my eyes a lot so this was a gift, but also can be quite disorientating but really thrilling. I loved it, and I love Sasha,” she explained ahead of getting her scores.

Farber explained, “The whole point for the blindfold was, when I see Selma, there’s a disconnect from the brain to the body, she tends to close her eyes. When she’s learning a step, and she can’t control her body, she closes her eyes. So I wanted to make her feel as comfortable as I possible can on the dance floor. We gave it a whirl. It worked. It was a gamble and I’m so proud of her.”

Ahead of the elimination, there was a three-way tie on the top of the leaderboard. Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas’ sensual rumba led to judge Bruno Tonioli handing out the first 9 of the season and they earned a 33 out of 40. Later in the night, Wayne Brady and Whitney Carson, as well as Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy received the same scores of three 8s and a 9.

Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke landed in the bottom two alongside Cheryl Ladd and Louis van Amstel. Ultimately, Champion and Burke were saved, sending home Ladd and Van Amstel.

Scroll down for all the dances and scores below: