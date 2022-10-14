The Coziest Horror Movies of All Time, From ‘Halloween’ to ‘Psycho II’

This October, Variety has enlisted some our favorite spooky content creators to share their scary movie essentials. Matt Gourley and Paul Rust, whose podcast “With Gourley and Rust” analyzes horror franchises film by film since 2018, shared their picks for Coziest Horror Movies of All Time.

Although slashers are traditionally known for getting heart rates racing, the co-hosts of “With Gourley and Rust” find plenty of nostalgia in the period aesthetics, locations and fashions of ’70s and ’80s horror. That’s why their self-proclaimed “easy-listening cozy-cast” luxuriates in unhurried discussions, which mostly eclipse the runtimes of the films themselves, and focus on the warm, fuzzy elements of slasher icons like Freddy Krueger and Michael Myers. Of course, there was no better duo to share their selections for the Coziest Horror Movies of All Time.

“A lot of people might think it’s counter-intuitive for a horror movie to be cozy, but part of the reason that I think people watch these movies is the catharsis of getting frightened, but also realizing that it’s not real, so you go on a thrill ride. The same thing can be true for coziness,” Gourley said. “You can be afraid and realize you’re safe at the same time, and sometimes the extreme fear makes you realize how safe and cozy your actual life can be. Then add on top of that certain horror movies whose settings, characters, and, frankly, powder blue sweaters (in the case of Jason Voorhees’ mother) makes them the coziest things in the world.”

“Even people who don’t like horror movies will usually like the first 20 minutes because it’s just establishing all the things that are nice, aka cozy, about life,” Rust said. “Some people can make an argument, like stand-up comics in the ’80s who are like, ‘Why can’t they make a whole plane out of the black box?’ You could be like, ‘Why can’t they make a whole movie out of the cozy?’ I’m waiting for that day! But until then, we get the first 20 minutes of just getting to see people in cozy situations. And then, like Gourley said, by the end people are running around all scraped, in the rain and dark. And I’m like, ‘That’s not me. I’m on a couch right now.'”

Check out the duo’s picks — with commentary — below.