Natasha Lyonne, Hasan Minhaj, Jean Smart Among Honorees in Variety’s 2023 Comedy Impact Report

Co-creator, exec producer, director, writer, actor

“Barry”

After four seasons of “Barry,” the HBO show’s co-creator, writer, producer, director and star is wrestling with the “weird form of grief” that comes with its conclusion. “What we tried to do was to see if you could play the right amount of levity and the right amount of, well, what would these characters do,” Hader says. “It’s nice to be able to have the opportunity to make a thing that can hold the emotions, hold the reality, hold the insanity, and still be funny.” Hader plans to continue a hands-on approach with future projects, sharing “The idea of writing and directing is really nice, because you can just have a little bit more control over the thing.”