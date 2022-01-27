Academy Awards Voting Opens: How I Would Fill Out My Ballot for the 94th Oscars

A shortened eligibility year, multiple monochrome films and an underappreciated year for animation is what sums up the 2021 cinematic year. Oscar voters will be voting for their favorites in 23 categories for six days. As we head into this critical period, we examine the offerings that came with a mixture of return to in-person screenings before getting kicked into virtual programming.

Once again, streamers and VOD platforms provided an avenue for many of these films to be seen by audiences. We should be grateful for their inclusion in this new world order but must never forget the magic and the power of the movie theater itself. I can’t recall being more emotional than stepping into the TCL Chinese Theatre in June to watch Jon M. Chu’s “In the Heights.” It was my first time back in a theater in more than a year, and I cried for more than two hours, and it wasn’t just because of “Paciencia y Fe.” It was the homecoming of my favorite pastime, and realizing how I took it for granted. It felt good to be there.

The absence of physical DVD screeners has made this process more daunting. That shouldn’t preclude you from participating.

The absence of in-person events has made it difficult to know what “you should be watching,” but that doesn’t mean you can’t make the decision yourself.

The absence of not knowing what the next week, month or year will bring is scary, but that doesn’t mean you can’t engage today.

My tips for filling out your ballots have already been shared, but it should be stressed, if you are a member of the Academy, it’s your responsibility to have a say in our industry. You fell in love with cinema long ago, and too often, we lose sight of that.

As ballots are being filled out, I want Academy members to recall the movie theater feeling. The movie that made you fall in love with it all. One thing to stress is my personal list below doesn’t read as definitive nor “hatred” for any film or performance that isn’t mentioned. We tend to forget that making the top five or 10 in a respective field of more than 250 films should be challenging and is an impressive feat if you can achieve it. Time can be kind to many of the movies bestowed upon us, while others may end up fading away into the cinematic ether. Cinema is an evolving machine that must continually be re-examined. It’s okay if you feel different later.

My dream ballot is down below to serve as a recommendation, or an appeal, to voters.

Good luck to all the potential nominees and happy voting. We’ll be watching you.

Winners are in bold with asterisks**