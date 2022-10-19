How to Watch All 125 New Holiday TV Movies This Year: Full Schedule

The holidays are upon us, beginning Friday, Oct. 21 — and this year, there’s more places than ever to find content. In addition to Hallmark, Lifetime, Great American Family and UpTV, this year features original holiday movies on BET+, Discovery+, CBS, Netflix, OWN and Fox Nation.

Hallmark, which consists of both Hallmark Channel and Movies & Mysteries, leads the pack with 40 new films this years and brings back the tradition of festive movies airing 24 hours a day, seven days a week beginning on Friday. For the first time, the network has a holiday movie featuring an LGBTQ couple as the focus in “The Holiday Sitter,” starring Jonathan Bennett and George Krissa.

Lifetime’s slate, which debuts Nov. 5, includes many reunions: “Grey’s Anatomy” stars Sarah Drew and Justin Bruening are back together in “Reindeer Games Homecoming,” while “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman” co-stars Joe Lando and Jane Seymour reunite for “A Christmas Spark.”

Great American Family, under the eye of former Hallmark CEO Bill Abbott, will roll out 18 movies this year, including one with Candace Cameron Bure both starring and executive producing. Paul Greene, Daniel Lissing, Merritt Patterson, Jill Wagner, Cameron Mathison, Jen Lilley, Danica McKellar and Neal Bledsoe will all appear on the network.

UpTV is close behind Great American Family with 17 originals, with streaming services BET+ and Discovery+ entering the holiday content universe with 10 and 4 films, respectively. CBS and Netflix will air three originals each while Fox Nation and Amazon Freevee will have one each.

Scroll down for the full schedule of all 125 holiday TV movies this year.