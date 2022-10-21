Carly Rae Jepsen’s 15 Best Songs, Ranked

Canadian singer-songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen shot to fame with 2012’s “Call Me Maybe,” the impossible-to-avoid lead single from her second studio album, “Kiss.” The pop hit spent nine weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and spawned lip sync videos made by Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez, the United States Olympic swim team and more. But while the single soared, “Kiss” itself underperformed commercially, selling only 46,000 copies in its first week.

The task of trying to recreate the success of “Call Me Maybe” — and, beyond that, craft an album that reinforced her place in the pop landscape — was surely daunting. But Jepsen’s follow-up, 2015’s underrated yet critically acclaimed “Emotion,” earned the singer a cult following and likely rescued her from wherever one-hit wonders go after their time is up. The album attests to the singer’s ability to convey feelings in a significant fashion, even if they seem obvious on paper. She spins through mazes of anonymous suitors and peddles the idea of love as something that overflows without abandon. Want to throw everything to the wind and dive into a relationship (or an infatuation) that may or may not end well? Jepsen’s music gives her listeners the license to do so. In her world, the feeling takes the cake — and eats it, too.

Following 2019’s “Dedicated” and 2020’s “Dedicated Side B,” Jepsen’s sixth studio album “The Loneliest Time” dropped on Friday. In celebration, we ranked her top 15 songs below.