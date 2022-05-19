Cannes Portrait Studio

The Cannes Film Festival is underway, and as the stars climb the red carpet steps of the Palais, Variety is busy bringing you all the behind-the-scene details. Tom Cruise’s fans flooded the streets for the first festival showing of “Top Gun: Maverick” while the cast received a 5-minute standing ovation from crowds inside the theater. Glen Powell, who plays new character Jake “Hangman” Seresin, stopped by the Variety studio for a photo shoot with photographer Victoria Stevens. This was not, however, Powell’s first time in Cannes, nor was it the most explosive premiere (despite “Top Gun’s” wild antics of jet flyovers and fireworks). He previously attended the festival for “The Expendables,” during which he rode a tank through the streets.

Next up at the Variety studio is Marvel and Bond star Lashana Lynch. Fresh off her cameo in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” Lynch posted her first Palais look on her Instagram as “Baby’s first Cannes.” The actress also stopped into the Variety studio for a quick session before jetting off to her first premiere.

The cast and crew of “Final Cut,” the comedy film about making a bad zombie movie, also popped into the studio. Director Michel Hazanavicius originally had been slated to premiere his film at Sundance, but after Covid concerns the director decided to wait until his flick could premier on the Croisette. Actors Bérénice Bejo and Romain Duris joined Hazanavicius for the in-person fest in France.

Variety’s photo studio will be updating throughout the fest, bringing you gorgeous shots of all in attendance