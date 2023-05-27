12 Must-See Films From the Cannes Film Festival

Distributor: A24

Jonathan Glazer’s Holocaust drama is a remarkable film — chilling, profound and immersive. The central character, Rudolf Höss (Christian Freidel), is a German SS officer. We observe him and his family in long takes at their home, a roomy two-story structure that feels like the quintessence of bourgeois privilege. As we learn, though, the house is just on the other side of the wall from Auschwitz, the Nazi concentration camp in Poland. Höss is the commandant. The film’s haunting subject is the compartmentalization of evil. Much of what transpires is domestic and banal, yet what’s going on at that camp is never quite invisible. We hear the muffled pop-popping of gun shots and a quiet roar that never goes away. (It’s the sound of the fire from the ovens.) Sandra Hüller plays Höss’ wife, who’s oblivious to everything outside her home, until her lifestyle is threatened, at which point she flares up with a rage worthy of Carmela Soprano. — O.G.