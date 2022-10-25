All of Candace Cameron Bure’s TV Christmas Movies, Ranked

The queen of Christmas is back. Candace Cameron Bure — who has been creating holiday content for the Hallmark Channel since 2008 — may have made a major move to Great American Family this year, but her hit movies still live on.

Her first Hallmark holiday movie was 2008’s “Moonlight & Mistletoe,” starring alongside Christopher Wiehl and Tom Arnold. She loved it so much — and it came at the right time in her life — that she continued. “That was one of my first jobs after taking a 10-year break and being a stay at home mom. And I was like, ‘Okay, let’s start auditioning again,'” she recently told Variety. “It was great. It was fun. I enjoyed it and it was three weeks away from the family, which was manageable and doable. And then I got asked to do another one and they just did so well. We all realized, as that channel was growing so rapidly and it was capturing this audience, they just kept coming back. To date, I still hold the highest rated movie in the history of the Hallmark Channel. So I’m very grateful for it. As that expanded within the Movies & Mysteries and more Christmas films, I think about my fifth or sixth movie in, I started executive producing them.”

While she starred in more than two dozen films for the network, 10 of those revolved around Christmas. She also briefly appeared in “The Heart of Christmas,” a Christian drama that was released on Gospel Music Channel in 2012, but was not a leading character.

“The channels that have really grown holiday programming have done a phenomenal job and they really captured an audience who wants comfort and heartfelt content and content they they know what to expect,” she told Variety of the success of holiday TV movies. “I think that’s the biggest thing about Christmas movies in general is that people make fun of them, and yet people love them. It’s because they are predictable. You know that someone’s going to fall in love, you know that there’s going to be a kiss at the end. You know it’s just going to be happy and warm and heartfelt. And people run to that, especially at the holidays.”

This year, she will lead and produce “A Christmas… Present” on Great American Family, set to air on Nov. 27.

