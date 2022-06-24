×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

optional screen reader

Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Plus Icon Read Next: How Elvis and His Team Fooled the Press (Including Variety!) With Fake Story of Police Crackdown on ‘Risque’ Act

Best Blumhouse Horror Movies, Ranked

Get Out Sinister Black Phone
Universal Pictures/Summit Entertainment

Few production companies are as synonymous with horror as Blumhouse, whose approach to genre filmmaking relies on modest budgets, wide releases and talented creators who are mostly given free rein. That this formula has proven wildly successful should come as no surprise to anyone familiar with the way Hollywood operated before it focused almost exclusively on superhero movies and other tentpoles, but it’s refreshing all the same. With “The Black Phone” opening tomorrow and a slew of projects (including the already controversial “They/Them”) on the horizon, here’s a look back at Blumhouse’s best horror offerings to date.

optional screen reader

Comments

More From Our Brands

ad