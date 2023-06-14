The 10 Best ‘Black Mirror’ Episodes, Ranked

“Black Mirror” has shocked, creeped out and warned audiences of the dangers of technology for more than a decade, and it’s returning with Season 6 on Netflix on June 15 after a four-year wait.

Originally conceived as an anthology program on the British outlet Channel 4, “Black Mirror” moved to Netflix starting with Season 3 and has released 22 episodes and one film so far. With Season 6, fans of bleak, sci-fi drama and twist endings will get five more episodes to entertain themselves.

Charlie Brooker created “Black Mirror” and has written almost every episode by himself, with some help along the way. Each standalone story revolves around some kind of near-future technology, dystopian future or cultural obsession that wreaks havoc on characters’ lives, usually to a twisty, violent ending — with some exceptions! Almost every episode ends in tragedy, heartbreak or brutal death for the cast, but some, like “Hang the DJ” and “San Junipero,” end things on a lighter note.

One hallmark of “Black Mirror” is its cast. Several big-name stars got an early break on the series, like Daniel Kaluuya, Jodie Whittaker and Letitia Wright, while later episodes spotlighted actors like Jon Hamm, Miley Cyrus, Will Poulter and more. Season 6 ups the star power with Salma Hayek, Michael Cera, Aaron Paul and Kate Mara.

As social media, artificial intelligence and technology still have a hold over our world, “Black Mirror” seems more relevant than ever. In celebration of Season 6, here are the 10 best episodes of the series, ranked.

Honorable mentions: “Fifteen Million Merits,” “Be Right Back,” “Shut Up and Dance” and “Black Museum.”