13 Best Disney Voice Performances: Robin Williams as Genie, Idina Menzel as Elsa and More

Voice acting is equally as important as on-screen performances, even though Hollywood doesn’t seem fully aware of it yet. From the envious Lucille La Verne’s jealous Queen from “Snow White and the Seven Dwarves” (1937) to the whimsical magic of Robin Williams’ Genie in “Aladdin” (1992), there have been countless contributions to the acting form; all conveyed through the passion of a talented performer’s tone.

In honor of Walt Disney Co.’s 100th birthday later this year, Variety ranks the animation powerhouse’s 13 best voice-acting performances, including their subsidiaries, such as Pixar.

The too-often-overlooked skill of voice acting has provided a vital role in bringing films and characters to life. It’s an indispensable skill that has long deserved recognition by awards bodies and worldwide industry respect.

Performers must adapt their vocal range, tone and mannerisms to play a wide range of characters, whether human or fantasy creatures. The discipline has provided an immeasurable value for accessibility and inclusivity for POC and other underrepresented communities, although there’s always more progress to be made.

Artificial intelligence may be creeping into the artistic spaces, but lasting impact can’t be replicated by machines. The authenticity and capability to elicit emotions have echoed under the Disney banner for decades. We should hope they and other studios and production companies remain committed to the form.

Honorable mentions: Cliff Edwards (“Pinocchio”); James Earl Jones (“The Lion King”); Phil Harris (“The Jungle Book”); Holly Hunter (“The Incredibles”); Lucille La Verne (“Snow White and the Seven Dwarves”); Phyllis Smith (“Inside Out”); James Woods (“Hercules”)

In advance of Walt Disney Co.’s 100th anniversary on Oct. 16, Variety is looking at its rich creative legacy. For 10 weeks beginning July 5, Variety will publish a new “best of” list honoring the powerhouse company’s many accomplishments. With a long-lasting legacy of bringing joy to people globally, the cultural impact of Disney may be impossible to measure, but we’ll surely try with each new entry.