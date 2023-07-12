13 Best Disney Voice Performances: Robin Williams as Genie, Idina Menzel as Elsa and More

Voice acting is equally as important as on-screen performances, even though Hollywood doesn’t seem fully aware of it yet. From the envious Lucille La Verne’s jealous Queen from “Snow White and the Seven Dwarves” (1937) to the whimsical magic of Robin Williams’ Genie in “Aladdin” (1992), there have been countless contributions to the acting form; all conveyed through the passion of a talented performer’s tone.
In honor of Walt Disney Co.’s 100th birthday later this year, Variety ranks the animation powerhouse’s 13 best voice-acting performances, including their subsidiaries, such as Pixar.
The too-often-overlooked skill of voice acting has provided a vital role in bringing films and characters to life. It’s an indispensable skill that has long deserved recognition by awards bodies and worldwide industry respect.
Performers must adapt their vocal range, tone and mannerisms to play a wide range of characters, whether human or fantasy creatures. The discipline has provided an immeasurable value for accessibility and inclusivity for POC and other underrepresented communities, although there’s always more progress to be made.
Artificial intelligence may be creeping into the artistic spaces, but lasting impact can’t be replicated by machines. The authenticity and capability to elicit emotions have echoed under the Disney banner for decades. We should hope they and other studios and production companies remain committed to the form.
Honorable mentions: Cliff Edwards (“Pinocchio”); James Earl Jones (“The Lion King”); Phil Harris (“The Jungle Book”); Holly Hunter (“The Incredibles”); Lucille La Verne (“Snow White and the Seven Dwarves”); Phyllis Smith (“Inside Out”); James Woods (“Hercules”)
In advance of Walt Disney Co.’s 100th anniversary on Oct. 16, Variety is looking at its rich creative legacy. For 10 weeks beginning July 5, Variety will publish a new “best of” list honoring the powerhouse company’s many accomplishments. With a long-lasting legacy of bringing joy to people globally, the cultural impact of Disney may be impossible to measure, but we’ll surely try with each new entry.
Bruno Campos in 'The Princess and the Frog' (2009)
“The Princess and the Frog” is one of Disney’s most underrated gems, despite the Oscar nom for animated feature and Anika Noni Rose’s groundbreaking performance as Princess Tiana, the Mouse House’s first Black Disney princess. Also vital is Brazilian actor Bruno Campos’ multi-layered portrayal of Naveen, the carefree frog-prince. Campos’ warmth and sweet musical tones, exuding charisma and gleeful playfulness, are an excellent crossbreed of humor and joy.
Vincent Price in 'The Great Mouse Detective' (1986)
An oldie but goodie, and one that doesn’t come up very often: Vincent Price’s captivating work as Professor Ratigan is as sinister as it is charming thanks to his menacing tone. He can convey Ratigan’s arrogance and fury, aided by his depth and complexness. A true master in the arsenal of voice performers.
Eddie Murphy in 'Mulan' (1998)
Eddie Murphy’s Donkey from DreamWorks Animation’s “Shrek” is legendary. Still, before he stepped into the Far Far Away, he was Mushu, the mirthful and winsome dragon from the animated classic “Mulan.” Murphy’s comedic timing, combined with his character’s mischievous spirit, makes him the perfect sidekick to the titular female warrior, as voiced by Ming-Na Wen.
Billy Crystal in 'Monster’s Inc.' (2002)
Pixar’s masterpiece “Monster’s Inc.” is anchored wonderfully by the chemistry of its two leads — John Goodman as the fluffy Sully and comedy master Billy Crystal as the uneven-tempered one-eyed Mike Wazowski. His clever and spot-on timing gives the film an emotional center, easily able to be accessed by both adults and children. Sitting as the fourth Pixar feature, it showed the company was here to stay for quite some time.
Angela Lansbury in 'Beauty and the Beast' (1991)
Angela Lansbury’s take on the enchanting and nurturing Mrs. Potts in the best picture nominated “Beauty and the Beast” played more of a role in my upbringing than I’d like to admit.
The British actress captured the elegance of class within the staff of the spoiled and entitled Beast that is looking for love but more important, exudes the maternal affection that audiences latched onto.
Leaving an indelible mark with her rendition of the film’s iconic title theme song, the three-time Oscar-nominated performer should have been recognized again with the game-changing animated feature.
Idina Menzel in 'Frozen' (2013)
We can’t let it go — Idina Menzel’s Elsa from “Frozen” permeated the cultural zeitgeist with her powerhouse vocals and emotional complexity in Disney’s 2013 mega-hit. Drawing audiences into her world of ice and magic, Elsa’s complexity as her journey to self-discovery is conveyed by Menzel’s boundless talents.
Eartha Kitt in 'The Emperor’s New Groove' (2000)
Among the most underrated turns in one of Disney’s most underrated features, Eartha Kitt’s sassy and magnetic Yzma is downright extraordinary.
The elderly and untrustworthy advisor to Emperor Kuzco (voiced by David Spade), takes such a hilarious approach to teaching audiences lessons regarding greed and patience, in addition to pulling levers and properly labeling your potions.
A scene-stealer with brilliant comedic timing (the same goes for Patrick Warburton as the hilarious sidekick Kronk), her sharp and biting lines make Yzma a supreme antagonist in movie history.
Tom Hanks in 'Toy Story' (1995)
Tom Hanks won back-to-back Oscars for “Philadelphia” (1993) and “Forrest Gump” (1994) the year before Pixar’s inaugural film “Toy Story” changed the animated game forever. You could make the argument for a three-peat with his iconic turn as the lovable cowboy Woody.
Infusing his distinctive vocal beats that bring every essence of Woody’s endearing personality to life as he fights for the attention of his owner Andy when he acquires the new and cool Buzz Lightyear (voiced by Tim Allen), Hanks can do no wrong.
You can cite his work on any of the following three sequels for inclusion on this list.
Jeremy Irons in 'The Lion King' (1994)
Cunning and treacherous, the evil Uncle Scar is brought to life by the perfect balance of malice and sophistication by Oscar winner Jeremy Irons (“Reversal of Fortune”).
The sinister charm and deeply engrained jealousy is felt with the vocal beat executed by Irons’ rich and velvety voice. It all explodes in the iconic villain number, “Be Prepared,” which showcases his vocal prowess, elevating Scar and Irons to legendary in the Disney canon.
What cements “The Lion King” as a classic is how any author of this list could cite anyone else from the movie — such as James Earl Jones as Mufasa or Nathan Lane as Timon — and the same amount of people would still agree.
Ellen DeGeneres in 'Finding Nemo' (2003)
Under the Pixar label, the former television host and Emmy-winning Ellen DeGenres brings the forgetful but utterly lovable Dory to life in “Finding Nemo.”
With childlike naïveté and a contagious spirit, DeGeneres delivers unforgettable and timelessly quotable lines (“Just keep swimming”), contributing greatly to the film’s Oscar nomination for best original screenplay. Her performance is among the most mentioned by awards enthusiasts as one that should have been nominated for an acting Oscar. In another multiverse, she’s the supporting actress winner of 2004.
Eleanor Audley in 'Sleeping Beauty' (1959)
Maleficent was already named the top Disney villain of all time, so it would be foolish not to include the spectacular work of Eleanor Audley in the 1959 classic animated gem.
Treacherous evil, a haunting tone, and an enigmatic aura eventually comes to a head when the evil witch transforms into a dragon. Audley is precise and invigorating with everything she brings to the iconic figure.
Pat Carroll in 'The Little Mermaid' (1989)
The villainous Ursula is iconic in the Disney echo chamber. With her deep and sultry tone, Pat Carroll’s commanding performance blends wickedness, devious charisma and humor. You can’t praise her without mentioning her interpretation of one of the best villain songs ever written, “Poor Unfortunate Souls.”
A fan-favorite among Disney enthusiasts, Carroll brings impeccable timing and allure to the movie, which continues to captivate movie-goers.
Robin Williams in 'Aladdin' (1992)
Academy Award winner Robin Williams (“Good Will Hunting”) gives a masterclass performance as the whimsical wish-giving Genie of the Lamp. The extraordinary actor infused Genie with his signature wit, rapid-fire line delivery, and an endless range of voices and impressions.
A talented performer that could seamlessly move between dramatic and comedic films throughout his varied career, Williams captivated audiences, earning a special award from the Golden Globes for his vocal work (I wish they, along with the Oscars, would have been in tune enough to nominate him for best supporting actor).
Williams’ contribution to “Aladdin” remains a testament to the enduring legacy of one of the greatest voice performances in animation history.