Miley Cyrus’ 20 Most Underrated Songs, From ‘23’ to ‘On a Roll’

From being Disney’s pop princess in “Hannah Montana” to breaking out with “Bangerz” to creating cover songs arguably better than the originals, Miley Cyrus is a master of musical evolution — and a new era is about to begin with the release of her eighth album, “Endless Summer Vacation,” on March 10.

We all may be familiar with hits like “Party in the USA” and “We Can’t Stop,” but Variety took a look at Cyrus’ greatest tracks that may have flown under the radar. Though Cyrus is no stranger to buying herself bouquets, these underrated songs throughout her music career deserve their flowers, too.