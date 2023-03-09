×
Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Plus Icon Read Next: U2’s Bono and Edge, Joining David Letterman for Documentary Premiere, Say They Needed Him to ‘Take the Piss Out of Us’

Miley Cyrus’ 20 Most Underrated Songs, From ‘23’ to ‘On a Roll’

By
Julia MacCary, Ellise Shafer, William Earl, Charna Flam, Katie Reul, Ethan Shanfeld, Thania Garcia, Todd Gilchrist
Miley Cyrus at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival
Joseph Llanes

From being Disney’s pop princess in “Hannah Montana” to breaking out with “Bangerz” to creating cover songs arguably better than the originals, Miley Cyrus is a master of musical evolution — and a new era is about to begin with the release of her eighth album, “Endless Summer Vacation,” on March 10.

We all may be familiar with hits like “Party in the USA” and “We Can’t Stop,” but Variety took a look at Cyrus’ greatest tracks that may have flown under the radar. Though Cyrus is no stranger to buying herself bouquets, these underrated songs throughout her music career deserve their flowers, too.

Comments

More From Our Brands

ad