The 10 Best TV Shows of the Year (So Far)

Nothing on TV in 2023 has made the inevitable seem as shocking and gripping as the final season of “Succession.” Of course patriarch Logan Roy had to die, triggering the titular transfer of power; of course none of his biological children, each damaged and incompetent in their own way, could take the reins. But even as it let the inevitable take hold, avoiding out-of-character surprise, “Succession” still stunned with the high-level craft that leaves a conspicuous vacuum at the medium’s creative apex. Under enormous pressure to conclude the Roy saga on a high note, creator Jesse Armstrong and his collaborators delivered some of the show’s best material yet, from Logan’s sudden death and its chaotic aftermath to Kendall’s rousing eulogy to one last, ambivalent look at Siobhan and her husband Tom, now CEO of her family’s company. Unlike its protagonists, “Succession” rose to the occasion.

Honorable mentions: Couples Therapy, Cunk on Earth, I’m a Virgo, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Other Two