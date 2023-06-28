×
The 10 Best TV Shows of the Year (So Far)

Best TV Shows 2023
HBO / Amazon / Netflix / Hulu

The first half of 2023 has seen some of the most acclaimed shows in recent memory conclude on their own terms. Fortunately, as the likes of “Barry” and “Succession” wound down, promising newcomers and returning favorites have made a case for optimism even in these series’ absence. From the plains of Kansas to an English palace to a California courtroom, great TV could come from anywhere — if not the “mind” of an artificial intelligence, whatever dystopia “Mrs. Davis” depicts (and the ongoing writers strike aims to prevent). These are one critic’s picks for the best television of the year thus far, plus a handful of honorable mentions. Plot points for certain series are discussed in detail, so spoiler-phobes beware.

